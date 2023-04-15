Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,760,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,953 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $74,809. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

