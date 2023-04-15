Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

