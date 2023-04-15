Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.5 %
EKSO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
