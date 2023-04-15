Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.5 %

EKSO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

