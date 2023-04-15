Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

