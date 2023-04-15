Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 2,636 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.