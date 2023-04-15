Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Endeavour Mining stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
