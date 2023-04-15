Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.