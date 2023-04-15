Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 922,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,452,227 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $818.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

