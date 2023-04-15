Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

