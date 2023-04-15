Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

