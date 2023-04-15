Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 995,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 405,395 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

