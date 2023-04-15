Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 995,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 405,395 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Insider Activity

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

