Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $208.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

