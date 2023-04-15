Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

ENSC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $307.20.

Insider Activity at Ensysce Biosciences

In related news, Director Bob G. Gower acquired 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $599,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

