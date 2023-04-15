Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.18.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 34,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$518,238.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at C$212,552.81. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.