Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qorvo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qorvo in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Qorvo’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

