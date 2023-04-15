Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) vs. Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 35.87 $37.26 million $0.26 79.50 Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.20 $194.26 million $1.70 5.95

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 59.02% 1.34% 1.26% Ready Capital 27.22% 11.52% 1.80%

Risk & Volatility

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Commonwealth and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Ready Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $13.93, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the residential mortgage loan origination segment through wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.