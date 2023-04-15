Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.25 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

