EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 2.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 1,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

