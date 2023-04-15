Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) vs. Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Analysis

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Evercel.

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.72 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.66

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Evercel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

