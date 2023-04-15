Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Down 1.2 %

PNR stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

