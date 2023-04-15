Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

