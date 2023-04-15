Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,080 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $35.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

