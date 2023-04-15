Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,060 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

