Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $375.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $370.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.