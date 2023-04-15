Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $375.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $370.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
