Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE IRM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock worth $4,430,971. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

