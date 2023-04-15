EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $282.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,627.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $385,770. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.