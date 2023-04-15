Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,725,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,765,732 shares.The stock last traded at $78.97 and had previously closed at $79.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

