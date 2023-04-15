Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after buying an additional 255,886 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,534,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.