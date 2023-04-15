Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 69,488 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.03 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $196.78. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.