Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Trading Down 2.7%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.73 and last traded at $159.00. 192,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,309,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

