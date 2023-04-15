Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Up 13%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 226,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 124,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$33.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

