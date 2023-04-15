Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

