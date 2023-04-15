Financial Analysis: Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) vs. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and TransCode Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.31 million ($0.46) -1.37 TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($1.35) -0.29

Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and TransCode Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,420.53%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and TransCode Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -295.66% -102.98% TransCode Therapeutics N/A -171.73% -133.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lixte Biotechnology beats TransCode Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of utilizing biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designing novel compounds to attack those targets. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B. Royds on August 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

