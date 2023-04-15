Financial Comparison: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Denbury and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75 Enerplus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $103.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.09%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Denbury.

This table compares Denbury and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.71 billion 2.76 $480.16 million $8.86 10.72 Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.55 $914.30 million $3.83 4.04

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Denbury has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 28.00% 27.32% 16.85% Enerplus 37.93% 85.10% 34.66%

Summary

Enerplus beats Denbury on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

