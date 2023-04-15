Financial Contrast: NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -38.88 Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -19.41

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -146.22% -32.95% Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 39.07%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

