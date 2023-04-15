Financial Review: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kosmos Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.41, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 9.85% 66.00% 9.77% Alvopetro Energy 49.97% 45.52% 34.79%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.51 $226.55 million $0.48 15.75 Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.40 $31.73 million $0.86 6.92

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

