Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 300,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 230,655 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 78,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLF opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $38.31.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.