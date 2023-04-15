First Interstate Bank Has $1.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 176,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

