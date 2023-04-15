First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $115.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

