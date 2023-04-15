First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,112 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.61 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.