Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.68.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $115.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

