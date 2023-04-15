Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.