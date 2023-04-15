Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

