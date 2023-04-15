Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $221,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.08 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

