Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $265,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.58.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $116.59 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

