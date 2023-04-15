Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

