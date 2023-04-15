Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $515,000 Stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SMOG stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.23. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $143.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17.

About VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

