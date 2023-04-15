Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $600,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lithium Americas

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.