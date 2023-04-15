Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $217,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

