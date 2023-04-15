Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $429,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.40 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

