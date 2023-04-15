Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 741 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

